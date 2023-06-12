Egypt's Al Ahly wins 11th African club title with late goal to deny defending champion Wydad

Egypt's Al Ahly won a record-extending 11th African club title as a late header by defender Mohamed Abdelmonem wrestled the crown away from defending champion Wydad at its home stadium in Morocco.

Abdelmonem's 78th-minute goal on Sunday saw the second leg of the African Champions League final end 1-1 and gave Al Ahly a 3-2 aggregate win.

It is the Egyptian giant's third title in four years and was revenge for a loss to Wydad at the same Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca in the one-off final a year ago.

Yahia Attiyat Allah put Wydad ahead in the 27th minute when his left-footed free kick from out on the right side drifted past everyone and into the far corner of the net.

At 1-0 on the night, Wydad was winning on away goals. The Wydad fans let off fireworks from that point on, causing referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa to have to stop the game for a few minutes in the second half for the smoke to clear.

Abdelmonem ended the celebrations for the home fans when he met Ali Maaloul's corner with a glancing header to take Al Ahly back to the top of African club soccer. AP SSC SSC

