Left Menu

Egypt's Al Ahly wins 11th African club title with late goal to deny defending champion Wydad

PTI | Casablanca | Updated: 12-06-2023 09:14 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 09:14 IST
Egypt's Al Ahly wins 11th African club title with late goal to deny defending champion Wydad
  • Country:
  • Morocco

Egypt's Al Ahly won a record-extending 11th African club title as a late header by defender Mohamed Abdelmonem wrestled the crown away from defending champion Wydad at its home stadium in Morocco.

Abdelmonem's 78th-minute goal on Sunday saw the second leg of the African Champions League final end 1-1 and gave Al Ahly a 3-2 aggregate win.

It is the Egyptian giant's third title in four years and was revenge for a loss to Wydad at the same Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca in the one-off final a year ago.

Yahia Attiyat Allah put Wydad ahead in the 27th minute when his left-footed free kick from out on the right side drifted past everyone and into the far corner of the net.

At 1-0 on the night, Wydad was winning on away goals. The Wydad fans let off fireworks from that point on, causing referee Bamlak Tessema Weyesa to have to stop the game for a few minutes in the second half for the smoke to clear.

Abdelmonem ended the celebrations for the home fans when he met Ali Maaloul's corner with a glancing header to take Al Ahly back to the top of African club soccer. AP SSC SSC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023