Left Menu

Soccer-Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan

"Steven Berghuis on Monday agreed to a settlement proposal from the professional football prosecutor of three matches' exclusion, one of which was conditional," the KNVB said. "He will miss the first three league matches of the 2023-24 season as a result.

Reuters | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:29 IST
Soccer-Berghuis to miss Ajax's opening three games after lashing out at fan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pexels

Steven Berghuis will miss the first three games of Ajax Amsterdam's 2023-24 campaign after he appeared to strike a fan following a 3-1 loss at FC Twente last month, the Dutch football association (KNVB) said on Monday. In a video circulating on social media, the midfielder could be seen lashing out at what appeared to be a Twente supporter in front of the Ajax team bus before an official intervened.

The Dutch international later apologised for the incident. "Steven Berghuis on Monday agreed to a settlement proposal from the professional football prosecutor of three matches' exclusion, one of which was conditional," the KNVB said.

"He will miss the first three league matches of the 2023-24 season as a result. That includes the overflowing registration of his fifth yellow card..." Berghuis joined Ajax from Feyenoord at the start of the 2021-22 season in a move that caused controversy in the Netherlands due to the intense rivalry between the clubs.

He was named Ajax's player of the season in a disappointing campaign in which they finished third in the Eredivisie, outside the two Champions League qualification spots for the first time since 2009.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated in 2025: Chandrasekaran

Jaguar evolution into all-electric brand on track; new model launches slated...

 India
2
Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

Caring for the dead: UP woman conducts cremation of unclaimed bodies

 India
3
Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

Farmer kills stray cow in Aligarh, VHP workers protest

 India
4
Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

Odisha reels under intense heat wave conditions

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023