Nicaragua thrown out of CONCACAF Gold Cup for ineligible player, replaced by Trinidad

It did not identify the ineligible player and said some of the matches included Nations League play.Trinidad and Tobago will open on June 24 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, against the winner from qualifying among Curaao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Sint Maarten.

PTI | Miami | Updated: 13-06-2023 09:49 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 09:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Nicaragua was thrown out of the CONCACAF Gold Cup on Monday for using an ineligible player in eight matches and was replaced in the tournament by Trinidad and Tobago.

The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football said the decision was made by its disciplinary committee. It did not identify the ineligible player and said some of the matches included Nations League play.

Trinidad and Tobago will open on June 24 at Fort Lauderdale, Florida, against the winner from qualifying among Curaçao, St. Kitts and Nevis, Guyana and Sint Maarten. The Soca Warriors will play Jamaica four days later at St. Louis and will end Group A against the United States on July 2 at Charlotte, North Carolina.

Antigua and Barbuda will replace Trinidad in qualifying and will play Guadeloupe on Friday at Fort Lauderdale with the winner facing Grenada or French Guiana on Sunday for a berth in Group D of the tournament with Canada, Cuba and Guatemala.

Nicaragua was relegated to Group B of the next CONCACAF Nations League and replaced in Group A by Trinidad.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

