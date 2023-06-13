Longest race in history of Formula 1; Canada GP

Left Menu

On this day 12 years ago, Formula 1 witnessed one of the longest races in the history of the sport. The race was held in Montreal at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The rain caused the race duration to stretch for an incredible four hours, four minutes and 39 seconds.

On this day 12 years ago, Formula 1 witnessed one of the longest races in the history of the sport. The race was held in Montreal at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve. The rain caused the race duration to stretch for an incredible four hours, four minutes and 39 seconds. Continuous rain kept pouring over the track which kept delaying the race. It is tough and dangerous to drive on wet tracks as drivers struggle to find a grip on the tyres. Above that, the visibility level is also low.

According to the official website of Formula 1, Jaime Alguersuari, Toro Rosso driver said, "I remember we changed the set-up on the car because we knew it was going to rain. A driver can contribute a little bit more in those situations, especially considering Canada is a very tricky place, with a low-grip surface and low downforce. We knew it was going to rain a lot, but we didn't expect this amount of rain, of course. He further added, "As a driver, it's very challenging, because obviously your mindset is ready to race and you all have your race in your mind. When the race stops, and then after two hours you're asked to race again, it's not easy. You jump in the car with a completely different approach. It's just like having another race that we're not used to."

The driver of the Lotus F1 team, Jarno Trulli who drove in that race said, "As a driver, it's very challenging, because obviously your mindset is ready to race and you all have your race in your mind. When the race stops, and after two hours you're asked to race again, it's not easy. You jump in the car with a completely different approach. It's just like having another race that we're not used to." The next Formula 1 race for the 2022/23 season is the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18. (ANI)

