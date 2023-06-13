Left Menu

Rugby-Sharks sign former Springboks wing Dyantyi on completion of doping ban

South Africa's Sharks have confirmed the signing of former Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi as his four-year ban for doping comes to an end later this year. He will be eligible to play for the Durban-based Sharks in August, in time for the new United Rugby Championship season. Dyantyi scored six tries in 13 teats for South Africa, all in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 13-06-2023 14:33 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 14:15 IST
South Africa's Sharks have confirmed the signing of former Springboks wing Aphiwe Dyantyi as his four-year ban for doping comes to an end later this year. Dyantyi was named 2018 World Rugby Breakthrough Player of the Year and looked certain to be included in the Springboks' victorious Rugby World Cup squad in 2019 but tested positive for prohibited anabolic steroids following a training camp just months before the tournament in Japan.

The 28-year-old has consistently denied any wrongdoing and has said the banned substances were ingested by accident. He will be eligible to play for the Durban-based Sharks in August, in time for the new United Rugby Championship season.

Dyantyi scored six tries in 13 teats for South Africa, all in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

