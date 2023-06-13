Little joys and lot of necessity: Annu to buy smartphone for parents who missed watching her score 9 goals

Young Indian hockey forward Annu pumped in as many as nine goals in India's winning campaign at junior women's Asia Cup but her parents could not watch their daughter making a splash in the tournament because they did not own a smartphone.

Annu even pulled off a rare double hat-trick during the tournament but back home, her family that has made ends meet by doing menial jobs and at times slept on empty stomach, was completely oblivious of her achievements.

The Asia Cup matches were not aired on TV but streamed on a website. Now, Annu is desperate to buy a new smartphone and gift it to her parents. ''I will always remember that my parents could not watch the matches - they did not have a smartphone on which they could have watched the games being streamed live,'' an emotional Annu told PTI Bhasha on her return from Japan's Kakamigahara, where she scored the opening goal in final against Korea.

''But the first thing that I would do now is to get them new phones, so that they don't miss my matches in future,'' she added, making her priorities clear.

Fighting against odds isn't new for India's sportspersons and the story of this youngster hailing from Roj Khera in Haryana's Jind district isn't any different.

Father Raj Pal used to work in farmland and at times at brick kilns to supplement family's meagre income. Mother has struggled with slip disc ailment and often the family would sleep on empty stomach.

''My family has been through a lot of hardships. On some days, my father would work on farms and on other days, some days he would work in brick factories. My mother has struggled with a disc injury. ''There were so many nights when we went to bed without having any food. I remembered all the sacrifices that my parents made for us when I would be playing,'' Annu said. Like national team seniors Rani Rampal and Savita Punia, Annu too has overcome obstacles to make it on the big stage. ''I was always determined to do something - give a better life to my family and make my country proud,'' she said. Over the years, whenever she earned any cash prize, the money was mostly utilised for paying off the debts.

''Whenever I won rewards in cash, I would give that to my parents. We also had the pressure of paying off some big loans. After I made it to the state team, the money coming in from the Haryana government helped,'' said Annu. Someone who started playing when she was a fourth-standard student, Annu credited her father for not paying heed to naysayers from a highly region where girls taking up professional sport is still a taboo despite so many world class female athletes emerging and bringing laurels to the country. ''My father would take me to different places to play, which many would not approve. Now the entire village is celebrating and I am happy about it. It is also a victory for the trust that my father showed in me,'' Annu said. The Hisar-based Sports Authority of India's coach Azad Singh also played a key role in Annu's journey. ''Azad sir supported me throughout, he understood my family's condition and always helped me with everything I needed during training,'' she said. While Annu's parents could not watch her play live, her brother, who has recently joined the Indian army, was fortunate enough to do so. She also credited senior team coach Janneke Schopman for giving her useful tips.

(India head coach) Janneke Schopman's experience helped a lot too. She made us understand in detail how to play against big teams.'' In a cricket-obsessed country, attention for achievers from other sporting disciplines is at times Godsend.

The day junior women's hockey team lifted the title, the revered superstars of cricket were thrashed by Australia in World Test Championship final. But as she returned to country, the media attention made her believe that things are changing for the better.

''Everyone loves cricket in India and junior hockey does not even get much recognition anyway, but for one day, it felt different. ''First the junior boys' team and then the girls created history. It only raises hope that this marks a change in our thinking and there are more followers in our game,'' Annu concluded.

