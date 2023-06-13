Left Menu

KL Rahul checks in at NCA for extensive rehabilitation programme

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 13-06-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 13-06-2023 22:22 IST
Senior India batter KL Rahul has checked in here at the National Cricket Academy to start his extensive rehabilitation programme post a thigh surgery with an eye to make a return during the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka in September ahead of the marquee ODI World Cup.

Rahul, who captained Lucknow Super Giants, was injured during the IPL and had to pull out of the tournament and the subsequent World Test Championship final after a thigh surgery was advised.

Rahul underwent a successful operation in the United Kingdom and on Tuesday posted pictures of NCA on his social media account with a tweet ''home''.

Rahul, who bats in the middle-order in ODI cricket and also dons the big gloves in the 50-over format, is an important member in the ODI set-up in the absence of Rishabh Pant, who is also recovering from a horrific car crash in December last year.

The 31-year-old has scored 2,642 runs in 47 Tests, 1,986 runs in 54 ODIs and 2,265 runs in 72 T20Is with 14 international hundreds across formats.

