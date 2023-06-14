Left Menu

Soccer-New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements

English clubs will be able to sign a specified number of players who do not meet the points requirements for work permits after the interior ministry approved new criteria for international player visas, the Football Association said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-06-2023 22:08 IST | Created: 14-06-2023 22:06 IST
The new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria, effective from the opening of the transfer window on June 14th, will allow Premier League and Championship teams to sign up to four such players. League One and League Two teams will be able to sign two.

While the main points-based system will remain in place for the majority of players coming to England from overseas, the new solution will provide additional access to international talent which falls outside the current GBE criteria, the FA said. "As English football's governing body, we oversee the whole football ecosystem, and we wanted to create a new model which would meet the different objectives of our football stakeholders," FA Chief Executive Mark Bullingham said.

"We worked closely with the clubs and the leagues, and have designed a progressive solution which will give clubs additional access to international talent and incentivise playing opportunities for English talent." The Premier League and the English Football League (EFL) have also committed to work with the FA on improving the pathway for talented English youngsters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

