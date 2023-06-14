Sports News Roundup: Vegas hits the jackpot, beats Florida to win Stanley Cup; A's top Rays on 'reverse boycott' night and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL-Vegas hits the jackpot, beats Florida to win Stanley Cup

The Vegas Golden Knights hit the ultimate National Hockey League jackpot on Tuesday by crushing the visiting Florida Panthers 9-3 to win the Stanley Cup for the first time in the expansion franchise's six-year history. With the victory, the Western Conference's top-seeded Golden Knights closed out the best-of-seven championship series 4-1, triggering celebrations in and around the hotels and casinos along the famed Las Vegas Strip.

MLB roundup: A's top Rays on 'reverse boycott' night

Ramon Laureano ran his way into the difference-making score in the eighth inning, rookie Hogan Harris limited the Tampa Bay Rays to one run in seven innings, and the Oakland Athletics thrilled their largest home crowd of the season on a "reverse boycott" night with a 2-1 victory and a seventh straight win Tuesday. With 27,759 mostly green-and-gold-clad fans -- many donning "SELL" T-shirts as a message to owner John Fisher, who plans on moving the team to Las Vegas -- creating a postseason-type ruckus, the A's rallied from a 1-0 hole with single runs in the seventh and eighth innings to stun the team with the best record in baseball for the second consecutive night.

Soccer-I didn't ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe said he never asked Paris St Germain to allow him to move to Real Madrid in the close season, confirming that he is happy to play in the French capital next season but will not extend his contract with the Ligue 1 champions. Mbappe caused a stir when he sent a letter to the club stating that he had no intention to extend his PSG contract, which expires in 2024 if he does not activate the clause that will extend his deal by a further 12 months.

Soccer-Premier League clubs agree measures to combat anti-social behaviour

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed on Wednesday a series of new measures to tackle anti-social behaviour including tragedy-related chanting, gestures, graffiti and online abuse. The clubs decided at their Annual General Meeting to adopt measures focusing on prosecution, the regulatory environment, law enforcement, education and communications.

Soccer-'In principle, I'm done', Messi unlikely to play at 2026 World Cup

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has said that "in principle" last year's World Cup would be his fifth and final appearance at global soccer's showpiece event. The 35-year-old forward led his country to a third World Cup triumph in Qatar last December, saying throughout the tournament that he would not be playing at another edition.

PGA Tour, LIV golf deal needs close DOJ scrutiny, senators say

U.S. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Ron Wyden asked the Justice Department to open an antitrust investigation into the planned deal between the PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf, saying they believe it would result in a monopoly over professional golf operations. The PGA Tour, DP World Tour and rival Saudi-backed LIV circuit, which had been involved in a bitter fight that split the sport, announced an agreement last week to merge and form one unified commercial entity.

Tennis-Wimbledon prize money increased to record 44.7 million pounds

The total prize money on offer at Wimbledon has risen to a record 44.7 million pounds ($56.52 million) for the Championships this year, a 11.2% increase on 2022, the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) said on Wednesday. Winners and runners-up of the men's and women's singles finals will also see their prize money rising to previous levels in 2019, where they received 2.35 million pounds and 1.175 million pounds, respectively.

Soccer-Rodri ready for Spain duty days after Champions League heroics

Champions League final hero Rodri is likely to be thrust straight back into action for Spain in the Nations League on Thursday, five days after helping Manchester City complete the treble. Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said he had yet to settle on his line-up for the semi-final against Italy in Enschede but hinted that Rodri was a strong candidate for a role in the game.

Soccer-New rules allow English clubs to sign players who do not meet work permit requirements

English clubs will be able to sign a specified number of players who do not meet the points requirements for work permits after the interior ministry approved new criteria for international player visas, the Football Association said on Wednesday. The new Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) Criteria, effective from the opening of the transfer window on June 14th, will allow Premier League and Championship teams to sign up to four such players. League One and League Two teams will be able to sign two.

Cricket-England pick Broad, Moeen for first Ashes test

England on Wednesday named fast bowler Stuart Broad and spinner Moeen Ali in their team for the first Ashes test against Australia at Edgbaston starting on Friday. James Anderson, Broad and Ollie Robinson will lead the pace attack with Moeen, who retired from tests in 2021, returning to the side after Jack Leach was ruled out of the series due to a back injury.

