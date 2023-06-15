Left Menu

Soccer-Italy's Bonucci nestles in national team arms after Juventus woes

I started the campaign in the team but then changes to the selection and injuries meant that I didn't feature as much in the second portion of the campaign,” Bonucci told a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Italy's Nations League semi-final against Spain in Enschede on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 15-06-2023 00:04 IST | Created: 15-06-2023 00:04 IST
Soccer-Italy's Bonucci nestles in national team arms after Juventus woes

Veteran defender Leonardo Bonucci said he was delighted to take a break from his woes at Juventus and find refuge in the Italian national team competing at this week's Nations League finals. The 36-year-old said it had been a tough season at the troubled Serie A giants, who went out early in the Champions League, had points deducted in Serie A and saw their entire board resign.

"It's been a very tough season for me. I started the campaign in the team but then changes to the selection and injuries meant that I didn't feature as much in the second portion of the campaign," Bonucci told a press conference on Wednesday ahead of Italy's Nations League semi-final against Spain in Enschede on Thursday. "I'd like to thank the head coach for calling me up even though I only played against Udinese among Juventus's most recent fixtures. It is really a breath of fresh air to be here because you've got a great group of lads.

"And the entire Italy delegation really does convey positive vibes to me. And that's the best thing that you can really feel around you," he said. Bonucci, who has won 120 caps for Italy, started only nine Serie A matches this season and rarely featured as they reached the Europa League semi-finals

"I have still got a year on my contract but my aim is to try and savour these next two matches," he said of the Nations League where the semi-final winners meet in Sunday's final while the losers compete in a third-place playoff. The competition gets underway on Wednesday with hosts Netherlands meeting Croatia in Rotterdam.

"I hope I manage to play both games because it's crucial to also give myself an answer as to who I am at this moment in time as a player and as to whether I'm still a big player for everyone," Bonucci added. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

PREVIEW-Low-tax Switzerland votes on global minimum corporate tax rate

Switzerland
2
SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

SpaceX secures NASA contract to launch two CubeSat missions

 United States
3
Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

Mercedes F1 team is hoping for a strong finish in Canadian GP

 Canada
4
NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

NASA's Curiosity rover captures stunning sunrise view on Mars | See pic

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Electric Dreams: Illuminating the Path to a Sustainable Future

From Bias to Empowerment: Combating Discrimination in Education

The Power of Connection: Discovering Why IT Matters Now More Than Ever

The Ultimate Guide to VPNs: Protect Your Online Privacy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023