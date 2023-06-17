Left Menu

"Everyone likes to score goals but...:" Casemiro reveals his favourite in-game moment

Casemiro was pivotal for the prowess United enjoyed defensively but, he also carried a major threat in the attacking half of the pitch. In his debut season, he scored seven times, it also includes scoring in successive matches against Bournemouth and Chelsea.

Casemiro. (Photo- Casemiro Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United midfielder Casemiro revealed that tackling his opponents is what he enjoys most instead of scoring goals. Casemiro was pivotal for the prowess United enjoyed defensively but, he also carried a major threat in the attacking half of the pitch. In his debut season, he scored seven times, it also includes scoring in successive matches against Bournemouth and Chelsea.

"I reckon it's now the third season in my career where I've managed to score seven goals. I get the odd goal now and again but, of course, I'm not what you'd call a genuine goal scorer," Casemiro said to Manchester United's official website. "Everyone likes to get on the scoresheet but a favourite phrase of mine is always that my ball-winning tackles are my goals. That's what I really like doing and that's when I'm at my happiest. When I'm winning the ball back, helping out my teammates, getting my teammates playing and moving the ball better, closing down space and then ensuring that we bring the ball out from the back with quality."

The experienced Brazilian defensive midfielder stressed the defensive side of the game. He reflected on how the defensive approach of a team has gone through changes. "In Brazil, we always say that your first line of defence is your number nine, or your striker. In modern football, you defend with all 11 players, and you attack with all 11 too. That is how football is nowadays," Casemiro said.

"It's just impossible to defend or attack all by yourself. So, I always have to help out the other lads both in attack and also in defence." "At the end of the day, we're here to try and win the ball back. I think we're always in and around defensive areas, and always aiming to help out our centre-backs and also David [De Gea] too, to try to prevent the ball getting through to him," Casemiro added.

"It's impossible to defend by yourself, so I can always count on help from our defenders," Casemiro signed off. (ANI)

