Cricket-Khawaja revives Australian Ashes fortunes on frustrating day for England

Reuters | Updated: 18-06-2023 03:23 IST | Created: 17-06-2023 23:01 IST
Cricket-Khawaja revives Australian Ashes fortunes on frustrating day for England
Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)

Usman Khawaja's first century in England helped drag Australia back into the first Ashes test, steering his side to 311-5 at the close of play on day two, the tourists trailing by 82 in the first innings.

England had looked in a strong position at lunch on Saturday after Ben Stokes took the key wicket of talisman Steve Smith, following Stuart Broad's two wickets in two balls early on, to leave Australia struggling on 78-3. Supported by Travis Head, Khawaja stood firm and led the recovery, celebrating a maiden century on English soil with vigour, before seeing Australia through to stumps unbeaten on 126, alongside wicketkeeper Alex Carey (52).

Khawaja was clean bowled by Broad when on 112, but was handed a reprieve as a no ball was given -- a stroke of luck the Australia opener deserved for his determined innings to revive his side's hopes of getting a result in Birmingham.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

