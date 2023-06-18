Left Menu

National Inter-state Senior Athletics Championship: Parul Chaudhary secures gold in 3000m steeplechase, qualifies for Asian Games

The 28-year-old Meerut athlete also secured qualification for the upcoming Asian Games later this year. While talking about her qualification for the Asiad, she said, "It feels amazing to qualify for the Asian games. I had put in a lot of practice for this competition. Especially the meet in Los Angeles last month helped me prepare for this meet."

ANI | Updated: 18-06-2023 09:12 IST | Created: 18-06-2023 09:12 IST
National Inter-state Senior Athletics Championship: Parul Chaudhary secures gold in 3000m steeplechase, qualifies for Asian Games
Parul Chaudhary in action during day-2 of National Inter-State Athletics Championship (Image: IIS/AFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Parul Chaudhary secured gold in her pet event - 3000m Steeplechase on day-2 of the ongoing National Interstate Senior Athletics Championship.

She secured the top spot while setting a meet record as she completed the course in 9:34.23 beating Sudha Singh's 9:39.59 set in 2018 at Guwahati. The 28-year-old Meerut athlete also secured qualification for the upcoming Asian Games later this year. While talking about her qualification for the Asiad, she said, "It feels amazing to qualify for the Asian games. I had put in a lot of practice for this competition. Especially the meet in Los Angeles last month helped me prepare for this meet." Parul ran her personal best in the 3000m Steeplechase category last month during the Los Angeles Grand Prix held at the Drake Stadium when she completed the course at 9:29.51. While her performance at the 62nd National Interstate Senior Athletics Championship was not her best due to the extremely hot and humid conditions, she was way ahead of the chasing pack. "I was hoping to qualify for the world championship but unfortunately due to the extremely humid and hot conditions here, I could not hit my target despite my best efforts. I ran the first two kilometres at the same steady pace but in the end, I went a little, over my target time due to the heat. It still feels great to qualify for the Asian Games. Now I am eagerly waiting for the next meet so that I can put my best foot forward in that competition and hopefully will be able to hit my target time," Parul concluded by speaking about her performance at the national meet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watch

NASA shares breathtaking timelapse video of Earth at night from space | Watc...

 Global
2
Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

Gentle cleansers kill viruses just like harsh soaps: Research

 England
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile 72 million years ago; Spain's PLD Space aborts test rocket launch and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists discover duck-billed dinosaur roamed Chile ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant 'first case' this year; Meta rolls back measures to tackle COVID misinformation and more

Health News Roundup: Musk expects brain chip start-up Neuralink to implant '...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Rooted in Resilience: How Restoring Lands and Forests Safeguards Our Future

Unleashing Your Inner Athlete: The Power of Sports and Exercise

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023