UEFA EURO Qualifiers: Scotland made late comeback to defeat Norway 2-1

In the UEFA EURO Qualifier on Sunday, Scotland made a late comeback to defeat Norway 2-1 at the Hampden Park Stadium in Glasgow. Scotland are in Group A alongside Georgia, Spain, Norway and Cyprus.

After the win agaisnt Norway, Scotland is now on top of the group with three wins in three matches. Norway is in the fourth position. Having played three matches they've lost two and drawn one.

The first half of the match ended all square as neither team managed to find the back of the net. In the second half, Norway was awarded a penalty. Star striker, Erling Haaland scored from the penalty spot in the 61st minute to give Norwar a 1-0 lead.

As the game approached its end, it looked like Norway would have their first victory in the group, but Scotland's two late goals changed the scenario. In the 87th minute, a defensive blunder by Norway helped Scotland's Lyndon Dykes to roll the ball past Norway's goalkeeper and level the score at 1-1.

Just after two minutes, Scotland scored their second goal. In the 89th minute of the match, Kenny McLean's curler saw Scotland go 2-1 against Norway. Norway took nine shots out of which three were on targets. They had 59 per cent of ball possession during the game. Norway completed a total of 543 passes with an accuracy of 86 per cent.

Scotland took five shots out of which three were on targets. Their possession on the ball during the match was 41 per cent. Scotland completed 378 passes with an accuracy of 83 per cent. (ANI)

