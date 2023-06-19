Left Menu

Dutch court sentences Spartak Moscow player Promes to 18 months for assault

A Dutch court has sentenced Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault, in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed a cousin in the knee. Dutch broadcaster RTL reported Promes will appeal, citing his lawyer.

Quincy Promes Image Credit: Wikipedia
A Dutch court has sentenced Spartak Moscow striker Quincy Promes in absentia to 18 months in jail for assault, in connection with a fight in 2020 in which he stabbed a cousin in the knee.

Dutch broadcaster RTL reported Promes will appeal, citing his lawyer. Promes, 31, is currently living in Moscow and it is not certain he will return to the Netherlands. Last month prosecutors charged him additionally with drug trafficking.

Promes previously played with Ajax and the Dutch national football team.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

