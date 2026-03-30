Escalating Tensions: Middle East's Latest Conflict Surge

On Monday, the Israeli military reported that Iran launched several missile strikes on Israel, marking further escalation in the region. Notably, an attack from Yemen was detected for only the second time since the conflict intensified.

The Houthi militia from Yemen, backed by Iran, entered the fray last Saturday. This involvement ratcheted up tensions further, prompting immediate air strikes from Israel on Tehran, targeting military infrastructure.

The conflict has significantly disrupted global energy supplies, with Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial oil shipping route, causing oil prices to spike globally. Additionally, investors are bracing for potential economic repercussions as tensions continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)