Boost to Electronics: Government Approves 29 New Investments
The government has recently approved 29 applications under the electronics component manufacturing scheme, with a total investment of Rs 7,104 crore. This initiative is expected to generate 14,246 new jobs and result in the production of electronics components worth Rs 84,515 crore.
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The government has greenlit 29 applications as part of the electronics component manufacturing scheme, investing a cumulative Rs 7,104 crore. Announced by S Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and IT, this move will significantly boost the industry.
The fresh wave of investment is projected to create 14,246 new jobs in the sector, marking a substantial increase in employment opportunities. The production of electronics components is estimated at Rs 84,515 crore as a result of this initiative.
With these approvals, the Ministry has so far sanctioned 75 applications under the scheme, highlighting its commitment to advancing the electronics manufacturing sector in the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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