Sports News Roundup: Red Bull can win everything but the gap may be closing; WADA extends term limits for top leadership roles and more

Tennis - Wimbledon 2023 women's contenders: Who are the emerging players to look out for?

Six different women have won the Wimbledon title in the last six editions and as the 2023 tournament begins on July 3 there is still no clear favourite for the grasscourt Grand Slam.

World number one Iga Swiatek has conquered clay and hardcourts but the Pole has yet to taste success on grass having never reached the quarter-finals at the All England Club.

Doping-WADA extends term limits for top leadership roles

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday its Foundation Board has approved a proposal to extend the initial term limit for a president and vice president to six years from three. A possibility for a further and final term of three years, with a full election process, for the top leadership roles of WADA has also been introduced.

Archery-American teenager Arreola becomes youngest individual medallist at World Cup

American Liko Arreola made history by becoming, at 15 years and 330 days, the youngest ever medallist in an individual event at the Archery World Cup. The teenager beat local multiple world champion Sara Lopez in a one-on-one duel in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday that ended tied at 145-145 before Arreola won a one-arrow shoot-off with a brilliant 10.

Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Halle with knee injury, hopes to play at Wimbledon

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Halle tournament in Germany due to an ongoing issue with his knee and the Australian said on Monday he wanted to give his body every chance to be ready for the grasscourt Grand Slam. The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a left knee injury earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match after a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last week.

Soccer-Man City chairman Al Mubarak says he has "strong views" on Premier League charges

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he has "very strong views" on the alleged financial charges imposed by the Premier League on the club, adding that the seven-time league champions are well-run. City, who won their first Champions League title just over a week ago, were charged by the Premier League in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

Golf-Hollywood ending for U.S. Open champion Clark

American Wyndham Clark announced himself as golf's newest star with a gutsy U.S. Open triumph at the Los Angeles Country Club on Sunday to claim his first major title. Facing off against some of the game's biggest names in the shadow of Hollywood, Clark tuned out some late drama to clinch a one-shot victory over Rory McIlroy.

Soccer-Bournemouth appoint Iraola as manager after sacking O'Neil

Bournemouth have appointed Spaniard Andoni Iraola as head coach on a two-year contract, hours after sacking Gary O'Neil, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday. O'Neil helped Bournemouth secure their top-flight survival last season, steering them to a 15th-placed finish in the league after taking over from Scott Parker, but their form trailed off towards the end of the campaign.

Motor racing-Verstappen took chequered flag with dead bird on board

Red Bull's advertising slogan is 'gives you wings' but Max Verstappen had the whole bird on board when he won Sunday's Canadian Formula One Grand Prix. Red Bull's double world champion reported a bird strike early in the 70 lap race at Montreal's Circuit Gilles Villeneuve and team boss Christian Horner provided more details.

Tennis - Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentives for the champions. Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:

Motor racing-Red Bull can win everything but the gap may be closing

Red Bull boss Christian Horner recognised after Sunday's landmark Canadian Grand Prix that his runaway Formula One leaders could win every race this season. He tempered it with the usual 'taking one race at a time' talk but with the team winning all eight races so far this season, and nine in a row when last year's Abu Dhabi finale is included, there was no point pretending otherwise.

