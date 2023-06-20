Left Menu

Soccer-New Zealand abandon friendly against Qatar amid racism allegations

The incident happened just before halftime, triggering a melee after outraged New Zealand players surrounded one of the Qatari players before a free kick. "Michael Boxall was racially abused during the first half of the game by a Qatari player," New Zealand Football, the country's governing soccer body, said on its Twitter account.

The Qatar FA said on its Twitter feed that New Zealand had withdrawn from the friendly without giving any further details. Reuters has contacted the governing body for comment. Referee Manuel Schuttengruber had a long discussion with New Zealand captain Joe Bell and soon after blew for halftime.

New Zealand were leading 1-0 with a Marko Stamenic goal in the 16th minute. The match was part of Qatar's preparations for the Gold Cup which they have been invited to as part of a strategic partnership between Asian football and CONCACAF.

Racism in football has hit the headlines again in recent weeks, with FIFA president Gianni Infantino announcing an anti-racism committee led by Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr, who has been the victim of racist abuse in LaLiga.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

