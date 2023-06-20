Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Mihaila late show for Romania stuns Swiss in thrilling draw

Romania forward Valentin Mihaila struck a late double in three minutes to earn his side a 2-2 draw with Switzerland in their Euro 2024 Group I qualifier on Monday as the visitors snatched a point having been second best for most of the game. Two goals from red-hot striker Zeki Amdouni looked to have won the day for the Swiss, who should have been out of sight by halftime having created loads of chances, but Mihaila's unlikely brace will provide more frustration for home coach Murat Yakin.

Soccer-Turkey go top after beating 10-man Wales

Turkey moved top of Euro 2024 qualifying Group D with a hard-earned 2-0 home victory against 10-man Wales on Monday despite missing a penalty and having two goals ruled out by VAR.

A late header by Mehmet Umut Nayir and a superb curled effort by fellow substitute Arda Guler finally cracked Welsh resistance in Samsun to put Turkey top with nine points from four games.

Soccer-Saka treble helps England thrash North Macedonia 7-0 in Euro qualifier

England's Bukayo Saka netted a hat-trick in a 7-0 rout of North Macedonia as they tightened their grip atop Group C in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday with a fourth consecutive victory. Captain Harry Kane, with his 57th and 58th goals for his country, Marcus Rashford and Kalvin Phillips all scored at Old Trafford in a game the hosts dominated as predicted.

Soccer-Record-breaker Mbappe leads France to 1-0 win over Greece

France striker Kylian Mbappe scored to set another milestone as his side maintained their perfect record in Euro 2024 qualifying Group B with a 1-0 home victory against Greece who finished with 10 men after a late sending off on Monday. Mbappe netted a second-half penalty to become the all-time leading French scorer over a season with 54 goals for club and country, beating the mark set by Just Fontaine in 1957-58.

Tennis-Kyrgios pulls out of Halle with knee injury, hopes to play at Wimbledon

Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the Halle tournament in Germany due to an ongoing issue with his knee and the Australian said on Monday he wanted to give his body every chance to be ready for the grasscourt Grand Slam. The 28-year-old underwent surgery on a left knee injury earlier in the year and was beaten in his comeback match after a five-month layoff when he fell to China's Wu Yibing in the Stuttgart Open first round last week.

Soccer-Man City chairman Al Mubarak says he has "strong views" on Premier League charges

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said he has "very strong views" on the alleged financial charges imposed by the Premier League on the club, adding that the seven-time league champions are well-run. City, who won their first Champions League title just over a week ago, were charged by the Premier League in February with more than 100 alleged breaches of the league's financial rules between 2009 and 2018.

Soccer-England's Southgate praises Saka and rest of forward line after rout

After Bukayo Saka struck his first senior career hat-trick in England's 7-0 rout of North Macedonia in Euro 2024 qualifying on Monday his national team manager Gareth Southgate was asked if the 21-year-old is nearing soccer's top echelon. "He's there," Southgate replied matter-of-factly.

Soccer-Hojlund the hero as Danes draw 1-1 with Slovenia

Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund netted his sixth goal in six internationals as they recovered to grab a 1-1 draw away to Slovenia in their Group H Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday. Finland, who earlier hammered bottom side San Marino 6-0, top the group level on nine points with Kazakhstan in second ahead of Denmark and Slovenia in third and fourth respectively, both on seven. Northern Ireland are fifth with three points.

Sport-Judge who sentenced Nassar calls for national inquiry into Canadian sport

Rosemarie Aquilina, the American judge who sentenced disgraced USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, has called for an independent inquiry into sports across Canada amid widespread allegations of harassment, abuse and bullying. Aquilina, who testified on Monday at the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage, said all athletes deserved immediate and meaningful action and accountability and that could happen only with an independent judicial investigation.

Motor racing-Red Bull can win everything but the gap may be closing

Red Bull boss Christian Horner recognised after Sunday's landmark Canadian Grand Prix that his runaway Formula One leaders could win every race this season. He tempered it with the usual 'taking one race at a time' talk but with the team winning all eight races so far this season, and nine in a row when last year's Abu Dhabi finale is included, there was no point pretending otherwise.

