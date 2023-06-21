Sports News Roundup: Giants walk it off vs. Padres again; Veterans Rapinoe, Morgan named in U.S. World Cup squad and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Giants walk it off vs. Padres again

Josh Hader walked Joc Pederson on a full count with the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth inning as the San Francisco Giants earned a walk-off victory for the second night in a row, beating the San Diego Padres 4-3 on Tuesday. Hader came on with two on and one out in the ninth after Nick Martinez (3-3) walked Luis Matos and gave up a single to Patrick Bailey.

Olympics-Plenty of time to rule on Russian athletes for Paris Olympics-IOC

The International Olympic Committee still has sufficient time to decide whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will take part in next year's Paris summer Olympics, it said on Wednesday.

The IOC sanctioned Russia and its ally Belarus after Moscow invaded Ukraine in February 2022 but earlier this year recommended that their athletes be allowed to return to international competition as neutrals.

Soccer-Risky move pays off for Lionesses' World Cup-bound England

Left out of several Lioness sides over the past year and seeing scant playing time in her seventh season with Chelsea, Bethany England saw the writing on the wall. Her chance to don the England jersey at this year's Women's World Cup was in serious jeopardy.

Soccer-Arsenal agree 65 million-pound deal to sign Havertz from Chelsea - report

Arsenal have agreed a deal in principle to sign German forward Kai Havertz from Chelsea for around 65 million pounds ($82.72 million), The Athletic reported on Wednesday. The report said personal terms with Havertz have been agreed and the 24-year-old's move across London will see Arsenal pay an initial fee of 62 million pounds with a further three million pounds in add-ons.

Soccer-Veterans Rapinoe, Morgan named in U.S. World Cup squad

Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan will play in their fourth Women's World Cup alongside a number of new faces as United States head coach Vlatko Andonovski unveiled his squad on Wednesday ahead of their bid to win the title for the third time in a row. Nearly two decades sit between the oldest and youngest players, with 18-year-old forward Alyssa Thompson joining 37-year-old Rapinoe at the tournament starting on July 20 in Australia and New Zealand.

Soccer-UEFA ban Mourinho for four games for abusing referee Taylor

AS Roma head coach Jose Mourinho has been suspended for their next four matches in the Europa League after the Portuguese boss directed abusive language at referee Anthony Taylor while the club was fined, Europe's soccer body UEFA said on Wednesday. Following Roma's loss to Sevilla in the Europa League final, Mourinho was critical of the refereeing after the game which resulted in Taylor and his family being harassed at Budapest Airport by supporters of the Italian club.

Olympics-Police raid consulting agency as part as Paris 2024 probes -judicial source

The headquarters of the Keneo sports consulting agency have been searched by French police in the course of investigations into alleged corruption surrounding the Paris 2024 Olympics, a judicial source said on Wednesday. Officials at Paris 2024 and Keneo did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment on Wednesday.

NBA-All eyes on projected top pick Wembanyama ahead of NBA Draft

When it comes to the 2023 NBA Draft, there is Victor Wembanyama and then there is everyone else. Wembanyama is considered a slam dunk to be taken first overall in Thursday's NBA Draft by a San Antonio Spurs team that would be counting on the French basketball phenom to restore the franchise's winning culture.

Tennis-Five-time champion Williams and Svitolina handed Wimbledon wildcards

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams and former world number three Elina Svitolina were handed wildcard entries into Wimbledon, the organisers announced on Wednesday. Williams, 43, has won the third major of the year five times and returned to action this month after a five-month injury layoff.

Golf-Injury layoff leaves Korda 'hungry' ahead of Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda is raring to go after missing five weeks to recover from a lower back issue and the world number two says the time away from the LPGA Tour has left her "hungry" ahead of the Women's PGA Championship in Springfield, New Jersey this week. Korda, who won her only major title at the event in 2021, last played at the Founders Cup in mid-May, where she missed the cut. The 24-year-old has not won on the LPGA Tour since retaining her Pelican Women's Championship title last November.

