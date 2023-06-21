World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian contingent

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will spearhead the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, which will start on August 19. Neeraj Chopra had already qualified for the World Championships when he marked the entry standard of 85.20m with a throw of 89.08m at the Lausanne Diamond League.

Race walker Ram Baboo was the first Indian athlete to qualify for the World Athletics Championships 2023 via the world ranking route earlier this year. According to Olympics.com, athletes and teams can qualify for Budapest 23 in three ways. They can meet the world athletics championships qualifying standards at a sanctioned event within a specified qualification window. Athletes can make the cut through world rankings, as it stands at the end of the qualification period and they can also qualify through finishing positions at particular events over the course of the qualification window.

Each country can send a maximum of three qualified athletes - one qualified team in case of relay teams - per event at the World Athletics Championships 2023. Wild card entries, reserved only for reigning world champions and winners of select high-priority athletics events from last year, are also allowed. India have won only two medals at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra won a silver in the javelin throw last year in Eugene and Anju Bobby George won a bronze in the women's long jump in Paris in 2003.

Indians who have qualified for World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra (Men's javelin throw), Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase), Jeswin Aldrin (Men's long jump), M Sreeshankar (Men's long jump), Praveen Chithravel (Men's triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put), Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walk), Akshdeep Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Vikash Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Paramjeet Bisht (Men's 20km race walk), Ram Baboo (Men's 35km race walk). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)