Left Menu

World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian contingent

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will spearhead the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, which will start on August 19

ANI | Updated: 21-06-2023 23:50 IST | Created: 21-06-2023 23:49 IST
World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra to lead Indian contingent
Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra (Photo: Narendra Modi/ Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra will spearhead the Indian contingent at the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, which will start on August 19. Neeraj Chopra had already qualified for the World Championships when he marked the entry standard of 85.20m with a throw of 89.08m at the Lausanne Diamond League.

Race walker Ram Baboo was the first Indian athlete to qualify for the World Athletics Championships 2023 via the world ranking route earlier this year. According to Olympics.com, athletes and teams can qualify for Budapest 23 in three ways. They can meet the world athletics championships qualifying standards at a sanctioned event within a specified qualification window. Athletes can make the cut through world rankings, as it stands at the end of the qualification period and they can also qualify through finishing positions at particular events over the course of the qualification window.

Each country can send a maximum of three qualified athletes - one qualified team in case of relay teams - per event at the World Athletics Championships 2023. Wild card entries, reserved only for reigning world champions and winners of select high-priority athletics events from last year, are also allowed. India have won only two medals at the World Athletics Championships. Neeraj Chopra won a silver in the javelin throw last year in Eugene and Anju Bobby George won a bronze in the women's long jump in Paris in 2003.

Indians who have qualified for World Athletics Championships 2023: Neeraj Chopra (Men's javelin throw), Avinash Sable (Men's 3000m steeplechase), Jeswin Aldrin (Men's long jump), M Sreeshankar (Men's long jump), Praveen Chithravel (Men's triple jump), Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Men's shot put), Priyanka Goswami (Women's 20km race walk), Akshdeep Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Vikash Singh (Men's 20km race walk), Paramjeet Bisht (Men's 20km race walk), Ram Baboo (Men's 35km race walk). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displacement

World Refugee Day: UN calls for solidarity and inclusion amid record displac...

 Global
2
Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmart Mobility’s EV Fleet Expansion

Tata Motors Finance Extends INR 25 Cr Structured Credit Facility for BluSmar...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV vaccine shows long-term efficacy in late-stage trial and more

Health News Roundup: WHO certifies Belize as being malaria-free; GSK's RSV v...

 Global
4
Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable energy usage to 37 pc at TN plant

Michelin ties up with clean energy solutions provider to raise renewable ene...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023