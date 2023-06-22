Left Menu

Pope short of breath, says he's still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery

He had cited that reaction in part in refusing surgery to repair strained ligaments in his knee.His surgeon for both the 2021 and 2023 operations, Dr. Sergio Alfieri of Romes Gemelli hospital, has stressed that there were no adverse reactions to anesthesia either time, though he acknowledged that no one likes to be put under and operated on.Francis had part of one lung removed as a young man following a respiratory infection and had a three-day hospital stay this past spring for bronchitis.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 22-06-2023 19:37 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 19:37 IST
Pope short of breath, says he's still feeling effects of anesthesia 2 weeks after surgery

Pope Francis said on Thursday he was short of breath and still feeling the effects of anesthesia from abdominal surgery two weeks ago.

Francis made the comments to explain why he chose not to deliver a prepared speech to visiting charity workers for Eastern rite churches. Instead, the speech was handed out.

"I'm still under the effect of anesthesia," Vatican News quoted Francis as saying. "My breathing isn't good." The 86-year-old pontiff underwent three hours of surgery under general anesthesia June 7 to repair a hernia in his abdominal wall and remove intestinal scar tissue. He was discharged on July 16, with his surgeon saying he was "better than before." Francis has complained previously about feeling the effects of anesthesia long after surgical procedures, including after an operation in 2021 to remove 33 centimeters (13 inches) of his large intestine. He had cited that reaction in part in refusing surgery to repair strained ligaments in his knee.

His surgeon for both the 2021 and 2023 operations, Dr. Sergio Alfieri of Rome's Gemelli hospital, has stressed that there were no adverse reactions to anesthesia either time, though he acknowledged that "no one likes" to be put under and operated on.

Francis had part of one lung removed as a young man following a respiratory infection and had a three-day hospital stay this past spring for bronchitis. He often speaks in a whisper and can seem out of breath, especially when physically strained.

Part of his rehabilitation after the most recent surgery involved respiratory exercises.

Alfieri has urged Francis to take it easy so that the scar can heal and he can fully regain his strength before upcoming trips in August to Portugal and Mongolia. Francis hasn't exactly followed doctors' orders, holding a normal slate of audiences in recent days including high-profile meetings this week with the Cuban and Brazilian presidents.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, weakens immune system

Study finds how space travel alters gene expression in white blood cells, we...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global
4
US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

US President, First Lady received PM Modi at White House

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023