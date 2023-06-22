Left Menu

CWC Qualifiers: Netherlands skipper Edwards lauds bowlers after win over US

Half-centuries from skipper Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru helped the Netherlands register a five-wicket win over the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at Harare on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2023 22:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2023 22:11 IST
Scott Edwards in action. (Photo- ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Following his team's five-wicket win over the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifier, the Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards lauded his bowlers for their performances. Half-centuries from skipper Scott Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru helped the Netherlands register a five-wicket win over the USA in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifiers at Harare on Thursday.

"I think the way our bowlers came back after the last game was sensational. (On the toss) It is nice (to win it) because there is a bit (of help) early. After the first 10-15 overs, it flattens out. If you get by that period, you can still score quite a few runs. I think a lot of these guys have played games early in the morning. It is about being wary in the first few overs. You just got to find a way and then hopefully put up a big score. (On the conversations that happened during the run-chase) When we are out there, we are having conversations about how to get to the total. For all of us, it is about being busy and keeping things ticking," said Edwards during the post-match presentation. With this win, the Netherlands is in the third spot in the Group A points table with a win and loss in two matches, which has given them two points. On the other hand, the USA is at the bottom, having lost all its three matches.

Coming to the match, put to bat first by the Netherlands, the US put 211/8 on the board. After they were reduced to 46/4, knocks from Shayan Jahangir (71 in 86 balls, with five fours and two sixes), Jessy Singh (38 in 53 balls, with three sixes) and Gajanand Singh (33 in 57 balls, with three fours and a six). Ryan Klein (2/31), Bas de Leede (2/37) and Logan van Beek (1/43) were among the best bowlers for the Netherlands.

In the chase of 212, even Netherlands had its struggles and was reduced to 83/4, but knocks from Edwards (67* in 60 balls, with six fours) and Teja Nidamanuru (58 in 68 balls, with five boundaries) helped the Netherlands clinch a five-wicket win. Jessy Singh (2/35) was the pick of the bowlers for the US. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

