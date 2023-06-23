Left Menu

India's top rifle and pistol shooters to take final aim for World C'ships and Asian Games

More than 400 top rifle and pistol shooters of the country will take part in the Group A National Selection Trials 5 6 here from June 24 to 30, the final event before the selectors pick the team for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games.Saturday will mainly have pre-event training before real action begins on Sunday, with as many as six finals lined up across the senior and junior categories. At the Tokyo Olympics, Indian shooters had bagged a record 15-quota places.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-06-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 23-06-2023 18:43 IST
India's top rifle and pistol shooters to take final aim for World C'ships and Asian Games
  • Country:
  • India

More than 400 top rifle and pistol shooters of the country will take part in the Group 'A' National Selection Trials 5 & 6 here from June 24 to 30, the final event before the selectors pick the team for the upcoming World Championships and Asian Games.

Saturday will mainly have pre-event training before real action begins on Sunday, with as many as six finals lined up across the senior and junior categories. All top names of Indian shooting, including the likes of Rahi Sarnobat, Anjum Moudgil, Manu Bhaker, Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Tomar, Divyansh Panwar, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Elavenil Valarivan, Esha Singh, Sarabjot Singh, Rhtyhm Sangwan and Divya TS, among others, are expected to participate in the event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting range.

The Baku World Championships in August will have as many as 48 quota places for the 2024 Olympics.

Following the Asian Games (September 23 to October 8), the Asian Championships are also scheduled in October in Changwon, Korea, where a further 24 Olympic quota places will be distributed.

India so far has three Paris Olympics quota places in their kitty through Bhowneesh Mendiratta (Men's Trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (10m Air Rifle Men) and Swapnil Kusale (50m Rifle 3 Positions Men) won at the World Championships held last year in Cairo.

A country can win a maximum of two quota places in each of the 15 Olympic shooting disciplines. At the Tokyo Olympics, Indian shooters had bagged a record 15-quota places.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks down; Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands

Science News Roundup: Study reveals how immune system of astronauts breaks d...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in Netherlands; Lab crunch: British science has nowhere to go and more

Science News Roundup: Stonehenge-like 4,000-year-old sanctuary discovered in...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzheimer's drugs; US appeals court vacates travel mask mandate ruling and more

Health News Roundup: Medicare offers details on reimbursement for new Alzhei...

 Global
4
Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

Listen to enigmatic sounds of the nearest black hole to Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023