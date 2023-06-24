Left Menu

Kavin Quintal finishes at 18th spot in Race 1 of ARRC 2023 in Japan

PTI | Sugou | Updated: 24-06-2023 21:33 IST | Created: 24-06-2023 21:33 IST
Kavin Quintal finishes at 18th spot in Race 1 of ARRC 2023 in Japan

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team's rider Kavin Samaar Quintal finished at the 18th spot in Race 1 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) at the Sportsland SUGO circuit here on Saturday.

Keeping calm and maintaining his pace, the young lad from Chennai clocked a total lap time of 20:52.959, with his best lap recorded at 1:42.481.

During the qualifying round earlier on Saturday, Kavin managed an impressive lap time of 1:42.002.

''Despite giving it my all during Round 3 of the Asian Road Racing Championship in Japan, I am dissatisfied with my performance,'' Quintal said in a release.

''The competition proved to be incredibly challenging. However, I remained focused and pushed through to secure the 18th position.'' The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team will be back in action again on Sunday with race 2 of Asia-Production 250cc class taking place at 10:35 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day mission

Four volunteers set to enter NASA's simulated Mars habitat on 378-day missio...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID vaccine; US to spend $502 million on future bird flu response and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna seeks US FDA authorization for updated COVID va...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indoor Fun in the Sun: Stay Cool with These Activities

Growing a Sustainable Future: How Agriculture, Health, and Climate Control Intersect

Monsoon Marvels: Celebrating the Indispensable Role of Weather in Farming

Power of Integration: Work and Life in Perfect Alignment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023