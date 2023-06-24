Kavin Quintal finishes at 18th spot in Race 1 of ARRC 2023 in Japan

IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team's rider Kavin Samaar Quintal finished at the 18th spot in Race 1 of FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) at the Sportsland SUGO circuit here on Saturday.

Keeping calm and maintaining his pace, the young lad from Chennai clocked a total lap time of 20:52.959, with his best lap recorded at 1:42.481.

During the qualifying round earlier on Saturday, Kavin managed an impressive lap time of 1:42.002.

''Despite giving it my all during Round 3 of the Asian Road Racing Championship in Japan, I am dissatisfied with my performance,'' Quintal said in a release.

''The competition proved to be incredibly challenging. However, I remained focused and pushed through to secure the 18th position.'' The IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team will be back in action again on Sunday with race 2 of Asia-Production 250cc class taking place at 10:35 am.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)