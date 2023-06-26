"I have to stand up in these situations": Dasun Shanaka on Sri Lanka's lack of runs from lower order

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka spoke about his inability to score runs in the final overs of the game after their victory against Ireland in the ICC World Cup Qualifier match on Sunday at Queens Sports Club. Sri Lanka maintained their unbeaten run in the group stage after registering a 133-run victory against the Irish team.

Even though Sri Lanka managed to set a massive chase of 326 runs for Ireland yet, their batters' inability to score runs in the final five overs was once again on display. In the first match, it was Sri Lanka's lower order that took their score to 355 against UAE. But after that game, such short cameos have become hard to come by. In their last two games, their lower order has failed to turn up.

In the post-match presentation, Shanaka said, "Everything goes in the right direction, but we could have done better with the bat at the end. Probably big hitting from myself and Wanindu did not come off in the last two games. I have to stand up in these situations. When he played the ODI series [against Afghanistan] it was a different combination and as soon as he came in, he settled in and he has got the experience, playing Test cricket and domestic cricket [on Karunaratne]. He is an ideal character to have at the top of the order." He further went on to say that they are going to consider some changes with the likes of Dushmantha Chameera who can come in.

"We need to have a look at both options - we need to take a look at the bench and also take maximum points into the next round. Chameera is going to be key in the next round and we need to have a look at him. We are very confident and are playing to the conditions. We need to do well whatever the conditions here going forward," Shanaka signed off. Sri Lanka will play their next game against Scotland on Tuesday at the Queens Sports Club. (ANI)

