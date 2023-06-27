Rugby-New Zealand centre Lienert-Brown handed three-week ban for dangerous tackle

New Zealand centre Anton Lienert-Brown will miss at least the first two games of the Rugby Championship after getting a three-week ban for a dangerous tackle in Waikato Chiefs' Super Rugby Pacific final loss to Canterbury Crusaders, SANZAAR said. Lienert-Brown, who was included in the All Blacks squad announced on June 18, will miss New Zealand's tests against Argentina and South Africa in the Rugby Championship.

He could be available for the final test against Australia on July 29 if he applies for the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme, which can cut suspensions by a week. "The Foul Play Review Committee held the act of foul play was reckless, with direct head-to-head contact made, high force and no significant mitigating factors present," the FPRC Chair Michael Heron ruled in a statement.

"The incident was dangerous and, after considering the relevant factors, decided the foul play merited a mid-range entry point of six weeks". However, the FPRC cut the ban by three weeks taking into account Lienert-Brown's exemplary record and guilty plea.

Crusaders beat the Chiefs 25-20 in Saturday's final.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)