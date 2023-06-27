Left Menu

Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men's tennis tour

Andrea Gaudenzi is re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men's tennis tour
Andrea Gaudenzi has been re-elected as the chairman of the ATP men's tennis tour, with the second term running through 2026.

The ATP announced the news on Monday. Gaudenzi, a former professional player, started the job in January 2020.

Under Gaudenzi, men's tennis introduced a 50-50 profit-sharing formula that resulted in a $37.5 million rise in prize money across the ATP Tour and lower-tier ATP Challenger Tour in 2023.

The tour said that represents the highest one-year jump in the circuit's history.

Other elements of Gaudenzi's tenure touted in the news release included the introduction of 12-day Masters 1000 tournaments; long-term aggregation of media rights; increased player pension contributions; and a 75% increase in ATP Challenger Tour prize money to $21.1 million this year.

Gaudenzi wants to increase the cooperation among the seven governing bodies of tennis, a group that also includes the WTA, the International Tennis Federation and the four Grand Slam tournaments.

The Italian won three tour-level titles and reached a career-high ranking of 18th before retiring as a player in 2003. He replaced Chris Kermode as the ATP's leader.

