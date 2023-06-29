Goverment clears proposals for Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to train abroad

Indian wrestlers and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to head out to Kyrgystan and Hungary for international training camps. The duo sent in their proposals to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) TOPS team and the same was cleared within 24 hours of their request, an official release said.

While Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia will head out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 36 days training camp, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat will first head out to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a week of training then to Tata, Hungary for 18 days of training camp. Vinesh will be accompanied by physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat and Coach Sudesh. Bajrang will be accompanied by Coach Sujeet Maan, Physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, sparring partner Jitender and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan.

The release said the government will fund Vinesh, Bajrang, their sparring partners Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender and coaches Sudesh and Sujeet Maan's air tickets, board and lodging cost, camp expenses, airport transfer costs, OPA and other miscellaneous costs. Additionally, the cost for the other support staff accompanying the wrestlers will be borne by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are set to leave in the first week of July. (ANI)

