Left Menu

Goverment clears proposals for Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to train abroad

Indian wrestlers and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to head out to Kyrgystan and Hungary for international training camps

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:53 IST
Goverment clears proposals for Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia to train abroad
India wrestler Vinesh Phogat (Image: SAI media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian wrestlers and Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) athletes Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia are set to head out to Kyrgystan and Hungary for international training camps. The duo sent in their proposals to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) TOPS team and the same was cleared within 24 hours of their request, an official release said.

While Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia will head out to Issyk-Kul, Kyrgyzstan for 36 days training camp, World Championships medalist Vinesh Phogat will first head out to Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan for a week of training then to Tata, Hungary for 18 days of training camp. Vinesh will be accompanied by physiotherapist Ashwini Jeevan Patil, sparring partner Sangeeta Phogat and Coach Sudesh. Bajrang will be accompanied by Coach Sujeet Maan, Physiotherapist Anuj Gupta, sparring partner Jitender and Strength and Conditioning expert Kaazi Hasan.

The release said the government will fund Vinesh, Bajrang, their sparring partners Sangeeta Phogat and Jitender and coaches Sudesh and Sujeet Maan's air tickets, board and lodging cost, camp expenses, airport transfer costs, OPA and other miscellaneous costs. Additionally, the cost for the other support staff accompanying the wrestlers will be borne by Olympic Gold Quest (OGQ).

Both Vinesh and Bajrang are set to leave in the first week of July. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's intervention: CEO

BYJU'S close to profitability, expect to resolve loan issue without court's ...

 Global
2
Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

Google Meet now lets you conduct polls and Q&A's during live streams

 Global
3
Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

Israel seizes crypto wallets tied to Iran's Quds Force, Hezbollah

 Israel
4
People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemicals – our discovery could mean a treatment breakthrough

People with obsessive-compulsive disorder have an imbalance of brain chemica...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Explore the Great White North: Your Ultimate Guide to Visiting Canada in July and August 2023

The Intersection of Sports and Technology: Embracing the Digital Revolution

Real Estate Goes High-Tech: The Latest Innovations in the Industry

AI in the Hands of Villains: 5 Ingenious Ways Criminals Are Exploiting Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023