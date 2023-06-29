Left Menu

Youth Women's National Boxing Championship: Asian junior silver medallist Supriya Devi punches her way to quarters

Supriya Devi showcased her skills to secure a commanding victory and advance to the quarter-finals on the third day of the ongoing sixth Youth Women's National Boxing Championship

ANI | Updated: 29-06-2023 23:59 IST | Created: 29-06-2023 23:57 IST
Boxer TH Supriya Devi (Image: BFI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Skilled pugilist TH Supriya Devi showcased her exceptional skills to secure a commanding victory and advance to the quarter-finals on the third day of the ongoing sixth Youth Women's National Boxing Championship in Bhopal. Facing Kuldeep Kaur of Punjab, Supriya (54kg) utilized her smart attacking strategy and emerged victorious with a unanimous decision of 5:0. The Manipur-born pugilist who has the Asian Junior silver medal to her name, hardly put a foot wrong throughout the bout.

She will now face Meherunnis A Becum Mohd of Andhra Pradesh in the last-8. Contrasting to Supriya's result, another pugilist from Manipur, Kajal S Devi registered a hard-fought 4-1 victory against Harshita of Chandigarh. She will go head-to-head against Riya Toor of Punjab in the quarterfinals.

In the 50kg category, Anshu of Haryana delivered a remarkable performance against Swati Yadav of Delhi to secure a victory after the referee stopped the contest (RSC) in the first round. She will take on Kafi of Madhya Pradesh in her quarters' bout. Displaying a smart combination of attack and quick movement, S Jaya Sree (81kg) of Telangana recorded a 5:0 win against Ritu of Haryana and booked her place in the quarter-finals where she will take square off against Mansi Lad of Maharashtra. (ANI)

