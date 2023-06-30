Cricket-Australia in cruise control after skittling out England tail end at Lord's

Australia took their time building on their first-innings lead on the third afternoon of the second Ashes test on a grey Friday at Lord's, adding 81 for the loss of one wicket by tea, giving them a handsome lead of 172 with nine wickets left.

In contrast to England's swashbuckling approach with the bat, Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner put on 63 runs at a snail's pace before Warner (25) was trapped lbw by a ball nipping in from Josh Tongue in the 25th over. While it is only the first time since 1971 that two sides' opening partnerships have scored more than 50 runs in the first three innings of a test match, these two teams' approaches to the job could hardly be different.

Warner's 25 came off 76 balls, a glacial pace compared with England's Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett in the first innings. At the other end for Australia, Khawaja has now faced more balls in the first two tests of an Ashes series in England than any batter since his compatriot Bill Brown all the way back in 1938.

Australia will be looking to set England as big a target as they can, bidding for a 2-0 lead in the series. Earlier in the day, England's last six wickets tumbled for just 47 runs in a helter-skelter hour and a half of play, taking the home side to 325 in reply to Australia's first innings score of 416.

