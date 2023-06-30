Left Menu

Soccer-Midfielder Loftus-Cheek leaves Chelsea for Milan

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that the 27-year-old, who joined Chelsea aged eight, was signed for an initial fee of 16 million euros ($17.47 million). "After 19 years as a Chelsea player, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has left the club and completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan," Chelsea said in a statement.

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a four-year contract with AC Milan, the two teams announced on Friday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported that the 27-year-old, who joined Chelsea aged eight, was signed for an initial fee of 16 million euros ($17.47 million).

"After 19 years as a Chelsea player, Ruben Loftus-Cheek has left the club and completed a permanent transfer to AC Milan," Chelsea said in a statement. "A dedicated professional and a friendly and popular person throughout Cobham (training ground), Loftus-Cheek departs having made 155 appearances – in which 13 goals were scored – and with Premier League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup winner's medals."

Loftus-Cheek joins a long list of players who have left Chelsea including forward Kai Havertz to Arsenal and midfielder Mateo Kovacic to Manchester City. Defender Kalidou Koulibaly, goalkeeper Edouard Mendy and midfielder N'Golo Kante have moved to Saudi Arabia.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League last season for their lowest finish in nearly three decades. Milan came fourth in Serie A to qualify for the Champions League. Loftus-Cheek is their second close-season signing after back-up keeper Marco Sportiello on a free from Atalanta.

($1 = 0.9159 euros)

