Motor racing-McLaren seek review of Norris' Canadian GP penalty

McLaren said on Friday they were seeking a review of a Canadian Grand Prix penalty that dropped Lando Norris from ninth to 13th in Montreal. "We spoke to the Stewards immediately after the race to help understand the reasoning for the penalty.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 00:57 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 00:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

McLaren said on Friday they were seeking a review of a Canadian Grand Prix penalty that dropped Lando Norris from ninth to 13th in Montreal. The Formula One team said in a statement at the Austrian Grand Prix that they had lodged a petition with the governing FIA for a 'right of review' of the five second penalty imposed for 'unsportsmanlike behaviour'.

"In Canada, we were surprised by the penalty and uncertain as to the rationale behind the decision," they said. "We spoke to the Stewards immediately after the race to help understand the reasoning for the penalty. "The team took the initial explanation onboard and decided to review the case in a calm and considered manner, performing comprehensive due diligence, which included looking at the precedents.

"After this careful and extensive review, we believe enough evidence exists to a submit a 'right to review' to the FIA, which we have done so." Stewards explained at the time that Norris had slowed more than usual while the safety car was deployed to avoid a 'double stack' delay when he pitted behind his Australian team mate Oscar Piastri.

Briton Norris said then that the punishment made no sense to him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

