Soccer-Teenager Wieke Kaptein included in Netherlands World Cup squad

It will be the first World Cup for 11 of the squad. The Dutch start their campaign versus Portugal on July 23 and then meet world champions the United States before finishing against Vietnam in Group E.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2023 02:53 IST | Created: 01-07-2023 02:47 IST
Wieke Kaptein was included in the Netherlands 23-player squad for the Women's World Cup on Friday by coach Andries Jonker with the 17-year-old midfielder becoming the country's youngest ever women's player called up for the global tournament. Netherlands' record goalscorer Vivianne Miedema had already announced in April that she had "no hopes" of playing at this year's finals in Australia and New Zealand due to a severe knee injury sustained in December and was not included in the list.

The 2019 World Cup runners-up also omitted goalkeeper Barbara Lorsheyd, forward Fenna Kalma and veteran striker Shanice van de Sanden from the final squad. It will be the first World Cup for 11 of the squad.

The Dutch start their campaign versus Portugal on July 23 and then meet world champions the United States before finishing against Vietnam in Group E. Squad:

Goalkeepers: Daphne van Domselaar, Lize Kop, Jacintha Weimar Defenders: Kerstin Casparij, Caitlin Dijkstra, Merel van Dongen, Stefanie van der Gragt, Aniek Nouwen, Lynn Wilms, Dominique Janssen

Midfielders: Danielle van de Donk, Damaris Egurrola, Jackie Groenen, Jill Baijings, Sherida Spitse, Victoria Pelova, Wieke Kaptein, Jill Roord Forwards: Esmee Brugts, Lineth Beerensteyn, Renate Jansen, Lieke Martens, Katja Snoeijs

