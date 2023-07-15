Left Menu

Rugby-All Blacks strike early to beat Springboks 35-20 in Auckland

The victory made it two wins out of two in the truncated championship for the All Blacks after last week's 41-12 win over Argentina that was also built on an early try blitz.

New Zealand rode another blistering start to a 35-20 victory over South Africa at Auckland's Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday, making a big statement in a World Cup year and placing one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy. Playing a high-octane brand of attacking rugby married with immense physicality, the All Blacks scored early tries through Aaron Smith and Shannon Frizell before late scores from Will Jordan and Richie Mo'unga put a seal on the victory.

The world champions, starved of the ball and heavily penalised, looked shellshocked by the early onslaught but recovered to score second-half tries through Malcolm Marx, Cheslin Kolbe and Kwagga Smith. The victory made it two wins out of two in the truncated championship for the All Blacks after last week's 41-12 win over Argentina that was also built on an early try blitz.

