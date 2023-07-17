QUOTES-Tennis-Reaction to Carlos Alcaraz winning Wimbledon

Left Menu

Following is reaction to world number one Carlos Alcaraz winning his second Grand Slam title on Sunday with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final: NOVAK DJOKOVIC, 23-TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION "I have to start with praise to Carlos and his team.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-07-2023 00:27 IST | Created: 17-07-2023 00:24 IST
Following is reaction to world number one Carlos Alcaraz winning his second Grand Slam title on Sunday with a 1-6 7-6(6) 6-1 3-6 6-4 victory over Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final: NOVAK DJOKOVIC, 23-TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION

"I have to start with praise to Carlos and his team. What quality at the end of the match when you had to serve it out. You came up with some big plays in the big situation and you absolutely deserve it. Amazing." AUSTRALIAN TENNIS GREAT ROD LAVER

"Congratulations on your first Wimbledon crown Carlos Alcaraz. "You certainly found your feet on grass this summer, an astonishing achievement against one of the greatest champions ever, Novak Djokovic. I'm sure there will be many more magnificent battles between you two."

RAFA NADAL, 22-TIMES GRAND SLAM CHAMPION "You have given us immense joy today and I am sure that our pioneer in Spanish tennis, Manolo Santana, has also been cheering wherever he is..."

PAM SHRIVER, FORMER WORLD NUMBER THREE "Can't imagine being 20 years young, winning an extraordinary almost 5 hour final, and speak in your second language in front of royalty, 15,000 and a world wide TV and doing it with such maturity and humor."

