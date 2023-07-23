Left Menu

West Indies reach 174 for 3 at tea; Ashwin dismisses fighting Brathwaite

Despite a resilient fifty by Kraigg Brathwaite, India kept chipping at West Indies batting to limit them to 174 for 3 at tea on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday. Brief score West Indies Ist Innings 174 in 3 in 86 overs Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Kirk McKenzie 37 Mukesh Kumar 129, R Ashwin 157 Vs India 438 all out.

PTI | Portofspain | Updated: 23-07-2023 00:16 IST | Created: 23-07-2023 00:16 IST
West Indies reach 174 for 3 at tea; Ashwin dismisses fighting Brathwaite

Despite a resilient fifty by Kraigg Brathwaite, India kept chipping at West Indies batting to limit them to 174 for 3 at tea on the third day of the second Test here on Saturday. Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) offered stiff resistance, and he was also generously helped by a largely lifeless pitch. Starting from their overnight 86 for 1, West Indies showed some solidity. Brathwaite and Kirk McKenzie added 46 runs for the second wicket as Windies went past 100 comfortably. But debutant pacer Mukesh Kumar dismissed McKenzie for 32 to bag his maiden Test wicket before rain forced an early lunch. In the middle session, Ashwin fetched the big wicket of Brathwaite with a lovely off-break that sneaked past his bat and pad, ending a 40-run third wicket stand between Windies captain and Jermaine Blackwood. Brief score: West Indies (Ist Innings): 174 in 3 in 86 overs (Kraigg Brathwaite 75, Kirk McKenzie 37; Mukesh Kumar 1/29, R Ashwin 1/57) Vs India: 438 all out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine frontline

Russian journalist killed, three others wounded by shelling near Ukraine fro...

 Russia
2
Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Thousands of Israelis march ahead of final votes on judicial bill

Israel
3
US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape the course of AI: Arti Prabhakar

US and like minded countries including India need to work together to shape ...

 United States
4
Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A Funding Led by Silicon Valley's True Ventures

Industrial Robotics Company Ati Motors Secures US$10.85 Million in Series A ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Ultimate Quest: Conquering the World's Most Remarkable Treks

Heroes for the Planet: Raising Kids Who Make a Difference in the Climate Crisis

Mind vs. the Machine: Artificial Intelligence and Human Decision Making

Digital Time Capsules: Understanding the Importance of Video Game Preservation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023