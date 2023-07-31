Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Belgian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Belgian Formula One Grand Prix at Spa-Francorchamps, the 12th round of the 22-race season (teams listed in current championship order): RED BULL (Max Verstappen 1, Sergio Perez 2)

Verstappen started sixth after a five-place penalty for a gearbox change. He was fourth after the first lap and led briefly when Perez, starting on the front row and leading from the opening lap, pitted at the end of lap 13. After his own first stop a lap later the Dutchman came out second and passed Perez on lap 16 on the Kemmel straight. The win was his eighth in a row, 10th out of 12 and Red Bull's 13th in succession. Also the 45th of Verstappen's career and third in a row in Belgium. He won Saturday's sprint too. The one-two was a fifth for the season. Perez's result was his best since Miami in May and consolidated second overall but the Mexican is now 125 points behind his team mate. MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 4, George Russell 6)

Mercedes opened more of a gap to third-placed Aston Martin, with Hamilton also taking the fastest lap. The seven-time world champion started third on soft tyres and maintained his position on lap one. Russell started eighth on the medium compound but dropped to 11th after being boxed in. Hamilton switched to mediums on lap 12 while Russell went to softs on lap 24, fighting back from 16th. Hamilton pitted again for softs and then mediums on the penultimate lap to secure the bonus point. ASTON MARTIN (Fernando Alonso 5, Lance Stroll 9)

Both drivers moved up from their grid positions and scored for the second race in a row. Alonso started ninth, Stroll 10th. The Spaniard made two stops and the Canadian one with a long first stint on mediums before switching to new soft tyres. Stroll was one of only three drivers to stop just once. FERRARI (Charles Leclerc 3, Carlos Sainz retired)

With the points from Saturday's sprint, Ferrari gained 12 on Aston Martin and are now only five behind. Sainz damaged his car in a first lap collision with McLaren's Oscar Piastri, racing until the half-distance in the hope of a red flag period that never came. Leclerc started on pole after Verstappen's penalty but Perez passed on the opening lap. The podium was Ferrari's third of the season. MCLAREN (Lando Norris 7, Oscar Piastri retired)

Piastri was second in the sprint but had no luck on Sunday, squeezed between Sainz and the wall at the start. Norris started seventh but was overtaken by former team mate Daniel Ricciardo for 14th and was falling further back until a switch to softs transformed his afternoon. ALPINE (Esteban Ocon 8, Pierre Gasly 11)

Ocon climbed from 14th on the grid to the points while Gasly missed out from 12th. The points were Ocon's first since Canada in June and he did a two stop soft-medium-soft strategy. Gasly lost out at the start when he was caught behind Piastri with others overtaking, forcing him to switch to a one-stop strategy. WILLIAMS (Alex Albon 14, Logan Sargeant 17)

Albon went from 16th on the grid, Sargeant from 18th. Albon suffered late tyre degradation due to the low downforce configuration, making three stops, that ended his hopes of a top 10 finish. Sargeant also suffered heavy tyre wear.

