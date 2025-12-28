Indian Super League's Future Hangs in Balance Amid AFC Decisions

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) anxiously awaits a crucial verdict from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) concerning Indian Super League (ISL) clubs' eligibility for continental competition slots. Sources report that the AFC's decision will determine if clubs will secure spots despite playing fewer than the mandatory matches this season.

Traditionally, India holds two elusive spots in the AFC Champions League Two—one for ISL Shield winners and another in the playoff for Super Cup victors. However, participation hinges on clubs meeting a minimum 24-match requirement domestically, which has become a contentious issue amid league restructuring.

The AIFF and representatives from various ISL franchises convened to discuss potential structural changes to the league, including a centralized venue format and a promotion-relegation system. As negotiations continue, uncertainty looms over the upcoming ISL season, compounded by unresolved commercial agreements and Supreme Court involvement.