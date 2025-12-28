Left Menu

Indian Super League's Future Hangs in Balance Amid AFC Decisions

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) awaits the Asian Football Confederation's decision on whether Indian Super League clubs will receive AFC slots despite playing fewer matches this season. The impending decision holds significance for clubs like FC Goa, affecting their participation in the AFC Champions League 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2025 21:52 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 21:52 IST
Indian Super League's Future Hangs in Balance Amid AFC Decisions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) anxiously awaits a crucial verdict from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) concerning Indian Super League (ISL) clubs' eligibility for continental competition slots. Sources report that the AFC's decision will determine if clubs will secure spots despite playing fewer than the mandatory matches this season.

Traditionally, India holds two elusive spots in the AFC Champions League Two—one for ISL Shield winners and another in the playoff for Super Cup victors. However, participation hinges on clubs meeting a minimum 24-match requirement domestically, which has become a contentious issue amid league restructuring.

The AIFF and representatives from various ISL franchises convened to discuss potential structural changes to the league, including a centralized venue format and a promotion-relegation system. As negotiations continue, uncertainty looms over the upcoming ISL season, compounded by unresolved commercial agreements and Supreme Court involvement.

TRENDING

1
Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

Modi Advocates Global Services Giant Vision at Chief Secretaries Conference

 India
2
Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Prejudice

Justice Sought for Angel Chakma: A Tragic Tale of Brutality and Racial Preju...

 India
3
India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in five-match series.

India beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs in fourth women's T20I to take 4-0 lead in f...

 Global
4
Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

Political Clash in Murshidabad: MLA's Son Detained Over Police Altercation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025