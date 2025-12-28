Strengthening Ties: Bhutan Extends New Year Greetings to Assam
The Consul General of Bhutan's consulate in Guwahati extended New Year wishes from Bhutan's king to Assam's Chief Minister. The meeting reaffirms the commitment to deepening Assam-Bhutan relations. Last year, the Chief Minister visited Bhutan on the king's invitation to attend its National Day celebration.
The Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Guwahati delivered New Year greetings from the King of Bhutan to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aiming to strengthen ties between the two regions.
According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this gesture marks a further step in bolstering relations. "HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa met Mr. Jigme Thinley Namgyal, conveying greetings from His Majesty the King of Bhutan," the CMO disclosed in a post on X.
This interaction underscores Assam's dedication to enhancing cooperation with Bhutan, built on shared values and regional prosperity. Last year, Chief Minister Sarma visited Bhutan at King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk's invitation to participate in the country's National Day on December 17.
