Strengthening Ties: Bhutan Extends New Year Greetings to Assam

The Consul General of the Royal Bhutanese Consulate in Guwahati delivered New Year greetings from the King of Bhutan to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, aiming to strengthen ties between the two regions.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), this gesture marks a further step in bolstering relations. "HCM Dr. Himanta Biswa met Mr. Jigme Thinley Namgyal, conveying greetings from His Majesty the King of Bhutan," the CMO disclosed in a post on X.

This interaction underscores Assam's dedication to enhancing cooperation with Bhutan, built on shared values and regional prosperity. Last year, Chief Minister Sarma visited Bhutan at King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk's invitation to participate in the country's National Day on December 17.