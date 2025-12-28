Congress Calls for Unity Against Erasure of Gandhi's Legacy

In a passionate call to action, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah addressed Congress members on the foundation day, emphasizing the party as more than just a political entity, but a movement rooted in ideology.

Siddaramaiah criticized the BJP for attempting to dilute Mahatma Gandhi's legacy and announced a nationwide campaign against the replacement of the MGNREGA with the VB-G RAM G Bill. The campaign aims to reverse the controversial legislation that faced fierce opposition in Parliament.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted the importance of preparing for upcoming elections and detailed the application process for aspiring candidates. He emphasized the priority for those actively working at the grassroots level, underscoring the party's commitment to grassroots democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)