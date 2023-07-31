Chelsea lift inaugural Premier League Summer Series with 2-0 victory against Fulham

Left Menu

ANI | Updated: 31-07-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2023 09:39 IST
Reece James with trophy (Photo: Twitter/Chelsea). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Chelsea clinched the inaugural Premier League Summer Series with a 2-0 victory against Fulham on Monday at the FedExField. Chelsea's latest recruit Christopher Nkunku found himself on the scoresheet once again as he sealed the game for the Blues at the end of the first half.

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva spearheaded Chelsea in front in the 20th minute of the game. He leapt above all players in the box to meet Ben Chilwell's in-swinging delivery from a corner kick. Chelsea maintained their attacking intensity to pile pressure up on the opposition. A few chances swung their way but the lack of cutting-edge finishing left a window for Fulham to make a comeback.

Enzo Fernandez had the best opportunity to double their advantage as he found himself in a one-on-one situation with the keeper. The Argentinian midfielder tried to wrap his foot around the ball but failed to get the desired connection. Enzo managed to force out a save from Bernd Leno, the ball bounced back from the keeper's hands and fell once again in the path of the young midfielder. He pounced upon the opportunity but only found the side netting.

With the half time on the brink, Chelsea's latest recruit struck the second goal of the game to put the Blues in a comfortable position. The ball landed in his path following a powerful shot from Carney Chukwuemeka landed in his way. He simply tapped the ball home to bag his third goal of the summer.

Fulham tried to rally up and create a couple of chances, but Chelsea's resolute defence kept them at bay. They also introduced their new recruits Raul Jimenez and Calvin Bassey at half-time but both players failed to inspire a comeback.

Fulham's best chance fell to Bobby De Cordova-Reid as his fierce shot was met with equal intensity from Chelsea's keeper. The Blues held off their local rivals to clinch victory. This result took Chelsea to the top of the six-team tournament with seven points.

Chelsea will play their final game of the pre-season against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday at the Soldier Field Stadium in Chicago. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

