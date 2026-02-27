U.S. Open to Talks: A Path to Peace with North Korea?
The United States expresses willingness for dialogue with North Korea without preconditions, as reported by South Korea's Yonhap news agency. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has indicated a positive relationship could be possible if the U.S. ceases its 'hostile policy' towards North Korea.
- South Korea
The United States has expressed its openness to engage in dialogue with North Korea without any preconditions, according to reports by South Korea's Yonhap news agency on Friday, referencing statements from the White House.
In a recent speech, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un suggested that a constructive relationship with the U.S. was within reach, provided Washington ends what he describes as its 'hostile policy' against North Korea.
This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the two nations, with hopes that renewed dialogue could pave the way for diplomatic progress.
