Left Menu

John Isner fends off Rinky Hijikata, sets Stefanos Tsitsipas clash in Los Cabos

John Isner held firm against Rinky Hijikata to kick-start his 2023 campaign at the Mifel Tennis Open with a 6-2, 7-6(4) victory in Los Cabos.

ANI | Updated: 01-08-2023 17:59 IST | Created: 01-08-2023 17:59 IST
John Isner fends off Rinky Hijikata, sets Stefanos Tsitsipas clash in Los Cabos
John Isner (Photo: ATP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mexico

John Isner held firm against Rinky Hijikata to kick-start his 2023 campaign at the Mifel Tennis Open with a 6-2, 7-6(4) victory in Los Cabos. In their first ATP Head2Head meeting, the big-serving Isner led Hijikata 6-2, 5-3 at the ATP 250 on hard courts before the Australian upped the ante by requiring a second-set tie-break.

Then Hijikata took an early 3-0 lead to increase his prospects of forcing a decisive set on the Pacific coast of Mexico, but Isner won seven of the last eight points to win in an hour and 54 minutes. "It's a lot of relief. I felt like the match could have been a little bit easier at the end, but my opponent started to play a bit better. He made me play and I got a little tight. That's what happens in tennis. I'm happy to win," ATP.com quoted Isner as saying in his on-court interview.

"We have played each other a bunch. I think I won the first couple of times and he's won the last five, so I'm going to try to turn that around," said Isner, when asked about the Tsitsipas clash. "He's an incredible player, obviously. You don't get to No. 3 in the world without being really good, so it's going to be a big challenge. I will definitely have to play my best, because if I don't I have no chance of winning," he added.

Isner won on a hard court for the 350th time, with 31 wins and 19 aces. The 16-time tour-level champion, who is currently 8-11 for the 2023 campaign, will next take on first seed Stefanos Tsitsipas at a competition where he advanced to the semifinals in 2021. On the other hand, Aleksandar Kovacevic, an Isner countryman, also won Monday in straight sets. To confront the second seed, Cameron Norrie, the world no. 129 defeated qualifier Omni Kumar 6-2, 7-5. Felipe Meligeni Alves, the third seed, will face Tommy Paul in the opening round after the Brazilian defeated Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 6-4. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

New Noida: A New City Spread in 21,000 Hectares to Come up Soon

 India
2
Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

Samsung adds FIFA+ channel to its TV Plus streaming service

 Global
3
Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

Burning car carrier off Dutch coast being towed away from shipping lanes

 Netherlands
4
Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

Ministry committed to decarbonise steel sector in India

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Eastern Europe’s growing illicit tobacco trade wreaking global havoc

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023