Hararanga’s B-Love Kandy face off Mendis’ Dambulla Aura in thrilling LPL 2023 final

The stage has been set as B-Love Kandy takes on Dambulla Aura in the final of Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2023 to be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. Powered by captain Wanindu Hasaranga, B-Love defeated Galle Titans in Qualifier 2 by 34 runs on Saturday. Meanwhile, Dambulla Aura had already beaten the Titans in Qualifier 1 to book their spot in the final on Thursday.

Dambulla Aura has been in formidable form in the fourth edition of Lanka Premier League 2023 winning six of the eight league matches to top the group with 12 points. As for B-Love Kandy, they were placed third on the table with eight points behind Galle Titans. Dambulla Aura has done well in the tournament, thanks to their top and middle order. They are capable of chasing down any total. As Dambulla Aura Director of Cricket, Sanath Jayasuriya, says, they have a strong and balanced side.

According to Jayasuriya, the Dambulla Aura won just one match last season and is happy to see the team play the final in this edition. "Being in the final is a great achievement for Dambulla Aura. Anything can happen in the final game. All I want the players is to enjoy their cricket. I don't want to put unnecessary pressure," Jayasuriya commented as quoted by an LPL release. As for B-Love Kandy, their target would be to get rid of in-form Kusals – Mendis and Perera. Opener Avishka Fernando also poses a great deal of threat if he gets going with his explosive innings.

Captain Wanindu is leading from the front currently leading as the highest wicket-taker and run-scorer of the Lanka Premier League 2023. Speaking on B-Love Kandy's chances in the final, veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews commented, "Dambulla Aura is a skilful and balanced side, so we are up against a very strong team. We just have to go out there and play positively. We have done extremely well to get to the finals and it's just one more game. Whoever makes less mistakes will obviously win, may the best team win." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)