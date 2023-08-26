India send 43-member contingent for World Armwrestling Championships

Left Menu

The Indian contingent are on their way to Kazakhstan with the men's team comprising of 16 athletes led by Banbatjuban Khongwir and Vice-Captain Fahad Samah, and the Women's team comprising of 15 athletes led by Captain Komalben Mayank Patel and Vice-Captain Anna Theresa. Meanwhile, the 8-member strong specially-abled contingent from India will also be competing at the World Para Armwrestling Championships in Kazakhstan.

ANI | Updated: 26-08-2023 22:57 IST | Created: 26-08-2023 22:57 IST
India's armwrestling contingent before departing for World Championships (Image: PAFI). Image Credit: ANI
The stage is set for the World Armwrestling Championships to take centrestage with the prestigious tournament to be held in Almaty, Kazakhstan between August 24 to September 3. The 43-member strong (39 athletes and 4 officials) Indian contingent will be competing under the banner of People's Armwrestling Federation of India led by President Preeti Jhangiani, General Secretary and Head coach Laxman Singh Bhandari as well as Team Manager Junestar Kharbuli.

The Indian contingent are on their way to Kazakhstan with the men's team comprising of 16 athletes led by Banbatjuban Khongwir and Vice-Captain Fahad Samah, and the Women's team comprising of 15 athletes led by Captain Komalben Mayank Patel and Vice-Captain Anna Theresa. Meanwhile, the 8-member strong specially-abled contingent from India will also be competing at the World Para Armwrestling Championships in Kazakhstan. Armwrestling has become a phenomenon in India ever since the recent success of the inaugural season of professional armwrestling competition, the Pro Panja League, and all the eyes of the nation are on the Indian contingent travelling for the World Armwrestling Championships, in hopes of grabbing medals at the prestigious event.

Speaking on the upcoming competition, People's Armwrestling Federation President Ms Preeti Jhangiani said, "It is a great honour for me as the President of The People's Armwrestling Federation India ( PAFI ) to be taking team india for the World Armwrestling championships and World Para Armwrestling championships to be held at Almaty Kazakhstan. With great pride I can say that we have some of the best athletes in the world and we are taking a very strong team . We hope to bring back many medals for our country." Laxman Singh Bhandari, General Secretary and the Head Coach of the Indian contingent said, "The team is very balanced and players are practicing very hard to give their best performance and excited to win the medals in the World Championships in maximum categories. I am very happy to see that our women and PARA participation is increasing also in arm wrestling and it shows the popularity and acceptance of Armwrestling sport in India."

People's Armwrestling Federation India (PAFI) is the sole Indian organisation with affiliation to the Asian Armwrestling Federation(AAF) and World Armwrestling Federation (WAF). (ANI)

