HIGHLIGHTS-Tennis-US Open day five
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 1705 MUCHOVA SEES OFF AMERICAN TOWNSEND Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat American Taylor Townsend 7-6(0) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. Reigning champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Friday and second seed Novak Djokovic faces fellow-Serbian Laslo Djere.
Highlights of the fifth day at the U.S. Open at Flushing Meadows on Friday (times GMT): 1705 MUCHOVA SEES OFF AMERICAN TOWNSEND
Czech Karolina Muchova, the 10th seed, beat American Taylor Townsend 7-6(0) 6-3 to move into the fourth round. READ MORE
Alcaraz and Medvedev move on at U.S. Open as Isner exits with a bang Medvedev
survives 'Aussie' late night scare to advance at US Open 'Zombie' Jabeur refuses to let illness defeat her at US Open
Alcaraz downs Harris to reach US Open third round 'Warrior' Jabeur battles past Noskova to reach US Open third round
Pegula crushes Tig to set up Svitolina showdown in New York Svitolina outplays Pavlyuchenkova to reach US Open third round
Deep runs at majors may be out of reach, says Murray Ace king Isner calls it a career after U.S. Open loss
Murray, Isner come up short U.S. Open second round Dimitrov overwhelms Murray, Draper upsets Hurkacz
Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round 1509 PLAY UNDER WAY
Play began under clear skies with the temperature hovering around 21 degrees Celsius (69.8 degrees Fahrenheit). Reigning champion Iga Swiatek continues her title defence with a third round match against Slovenia's Kaja Juvan on Friday and second seed Novak Djokovic faces fellow-Serbian Laslo Djere.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US Open: Jessica Pegula, Elina Svitolina breeze into second round
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Svitolina outplays Pavlyuchenkova to advance at US Open; Tennis-'Warrior' Jabeur battles past Noskova to reach US Open third round and more
Tennis-Pegula crushes Tig to set up Svitolina showdown in New York
Tennis-Sabalenka powers past Burrage into U.S. Open third round
Tennis-Svitolina outplays Pavlyuchenkova to advance at US Open