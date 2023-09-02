Soccer-Liverpool sign Dutch midfielder Gravenberch from Bayern

Liverpool have completed the signing of Dutch midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich on a long-term contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday.

Financial details were not disclosed, but British media report that the deal is worth around 34.3 million pounds ($43.17 million) for a five-year contract. "If you see it from the outside, it's one of the biggest clubs in the world. Also the fans, the stadium, I think everything from the outside is top," Gravenberch said in a statement.

Liverpool have already signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo but after seeing his midfield gutted in the close season, manager Juergen Klopp was keen to sign another player before the window closed. "Really happy to bring him in because he's an exceptional talent," Klopp said of Gravenberch.

"... he can drive the ball, he can be really a box-to-box threat, he's going there. He has a good eye for a pass and a good pass." The 21-year-old is an academy graduate who in 2018 became the youngest-ever Ajax Amsterdam player to appear in the Dutch Eredivisie at the age of 16 years and 130 days.

Gravenberch made his international debut in 2021 and has scored one goal in 11 appearances for the Netherlands. Liverpool's next match is a Premier League clash at home against Aston Villa on Sunday.

($1 = 0.7946 pounds)

