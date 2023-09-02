Left Menu

Cricket-Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh

Ferguson will take over the captain's role for the first time in his career as regular skipper Kane Williamson continues to recover from a knee injury, and his deputy Tom Latham has been rested for the series. "Lockie is an experienced bowler at the international level, and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 02-09-2023 10:26 IST | Created: 02-09-2023 09:47 IST
Cricket-Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in ODIs in Bangladesh
Lockie Ferguson Image Credit: Twitter (@bbctms)

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will lead a second-string New Zealand team in the three-match one-day international series in Bangladesh later this month, the country's cricket board said on Saturday. Ferguson will take over the captain's role for the first time in his career as regular skipper Kane Williamson continues to recover from a knee injury, and his deputy Tom Latham has been rested for the series.

"Lockie is an experienced bowler at the international level, and this is an opportunity for him to really lead from the front with not just the bowling group but the team as a whole," coach Gary Stead said in a statement. "He stepped into the role for the warm-up matches in England and led a group with a lot of moving parts well."

New Zealand also left out Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Tim Southee to keep them fresh for the 50-overs World Cup in India beginning on Oct. 5. Mark Chapman and Jimmy Neesham were not considered as they expect the arrival of their first children. "Balancing workloads also provides opportunities and it’s exciting to have different players in the group and learning in an environment like Bangladesh," said Stead.

"It can be a challenging place to tour and getting used to different conditions quickly will be important over the next few months." Stead himself would stay back with batting coach Luke Ronchi stepping in as the head coach for the Bangladesh tour.

All three one-dayers will be played in Mirpur between Sept. 21-26. New Zealand ODI squad: Lockie Ferguson (captain), Finn Allen, Tom Blundell, Trent Boult, Chad Bowes, Dane Cleaver, Dean Foxcroft, Kyle Jamieson, Cole McConchie, Adam Milne, Henry Nicholls, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner, Will Young

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine for COVID-19 variant; Generic drugmakers start shipping copies of Takeda's ADHD drug Vyvanse and more

Health News Roundup: EU authorises use of adapted Pfizer/BioNtech vaccine fo...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer window

FACTBOX-Soccer-List of major signings in the 2023-24 pre-season transfer win...

 Global
3
PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s President

PM Modi congratulates Tharman Shanmugaratnam on being elected as Singapore’s...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina crashing out of US Open; Spanish government urges soccer boss suspension after mild court ruling and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Impressive Cirstea sends fourth seed Rybakina cr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unveiling the Ancient Tongues: Quest for the World's Oldest Language

5 Reasons Why Laughter is the Best Medicine for the Soul

Understanding the Impact: How COVID-19 Alters the Immune System

How Technology Giving Public Health Programs a Powerful Boost

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023